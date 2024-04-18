News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 04/18/2024: SNV, MMC, KEY, XLF, FAS, FAZ

April 18, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Thursday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was up 0.2% recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.2% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.3%.

Synovus Financial (SNV) was over 6% lower after the company reported a drop in adjusted earnings and revenue in Q1.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) was up more than 2% after it reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

KeyCorp (KEY) was down a slight 0.1% after it reported lower Q1 earnings and revenue.

