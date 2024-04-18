Financial Sector Update for 04/18/2024: EFX, BX, MMC

Financial stocks were advancing in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index adding 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was up 0.4%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was easing 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) climbed 4.4% to $63,327, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 6.2 basis points to 4.65%.

In economic news, the seasonally adjusted number of initial jobless claims remained flat at 212,000 during the week ended April 13, the US Department of Labor said Thursday. The consensus was for 215,000 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, Equifax's (EFX) shares tumbled more than 8% after Q1 sales missed expectations and the company's full-year forecast also lagged market consensus.

Blackstone (BX) reported Q1 distributable earnings Thursday of $0.98 per share, up from $0.97 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.97. Its shares dropped 2.8%.

Marsh & McLennan (MMC) reported Q1 adjusted earnings early Thursday of $2.89 per diluted share, up from $2.53 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $2.80. The company's shares gained 3.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.