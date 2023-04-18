Financial Sector Update for 04/18/2023: GS, MBWM, BAC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were gaining pre-bell Tuesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.6% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down 0.6%.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was declining by nearly 3% after it reported Q1 earnings of $8.79 per diluted share, down from $10.76 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $8.10.

Mercantile Bank (MBWM) was over 3% higher after it posted Q1 earnings of $1.31 per diluted share, up from $0.73 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.16.

Bank of America (BAC) was gaining over 2% in value after it reported Q1 earnings of $0.94 per diluted share, up from $0.80 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ forecast EPS of $0.83.

