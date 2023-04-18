Financial Sector Update for 04/18/2023: GS, BAC, AGBA

Financial stocks were edging up in Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.1% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining about 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.3%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.5%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 2.6% to $30,217, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 3.579%.

In company news, Bank of America's (BAC) Q1 results surpassed Wall Street's expectations as the benefit of higher interest rates more than offset revenue declines in investment banking and asset management, while the bank prepared for a mild recession in the third quarter. The bank's shares were up 0.5%.

Goldman Sachs' (GS) Q1 results declined while revenue missed market expectations, as the investment banking company took a roughly $470 million hit from the partial sale of a consumer loans portfolio. Goldman Sachs shares were down past 1%.

AGBA Group (AGBA) said its board has authorized a share buyback program of up to 1 million shares with a maximum of $10 million to be expended. The company's shares were rising almost 8%.

