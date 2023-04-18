Banking
Financial Sector Update for 04/18/2023: BLK, GS, BAC, AGBA

April 18, 2023 — 03:43 pm EDT

Financial stocks were edging up in late Tuesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) gaining 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.6%, while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 2.6% to $30,200, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was down 1.9 basis points to 3.572%.

In economic news, March housing starts fell to a 1.42 million annual rate from a 1.432 million rate in February, a smaller decline than expected in a survey compiled by Bloomberg for a 1.4 million rate. Building permits plunged 8.8% to a 1.41 million rate in March, below the 1.45 million rate expected and following an increase to a 1.55 million rate in February.

In company news, most institutional investors are seeking to boost their allocations to private equity this year, with more than 80% of the institutional investors responding to a BlackRock (BLK) Alternatives survey citing income generation as a key factor in their allocation decisions.

Goldman Sachs' (GS) Q1 results declined while revenue missed market expectations, as the investment banking giant took a $470 million hit from the partial sale of a consumer loans portfolio. Goldman shares were down 1.6%.

Bank of America's (BAC) Q1 results surpassed Wall Street's expectations as the benefit of higher interest rates more than offset revenue declines in investment banking and asset management, while the bank prepared for a mild recession in the third quarter. The bank's shares were up 0.6%.

AGBA Group (AGBA) said its board has authorized a share buyback program of up to 1 million shares with a maximum of $10 million to be expended. The company's shares fell 0.5%, erasing earlier gains.

