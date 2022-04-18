Financial Sector Update for 04/18/2022: FRGE,FRC,SYF,BAC

Financial stocks were gaining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 0.3%, but the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was ahead 0.2%.

Bitcoin was declining 0.8% to $39,922, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 2.9 basis points to 2.857%.

In company news, Forge Global Holdings (FRGE) raced 7.7% higher after the private-securities brokerage and marketplace Friday said First Republic Bank (FRC) founder and executive board chairman Jim Herbert joined its board of directors earlier last week. As a Forge Global director, he also was named to the board's compensation committee.

BitNile (NILE) rose almost 24% after reporting a 120% increase in FY21 revenue, climbing to $52.4 million compared with $23.9 million during the previous year and including $16.9 million in revenue from lending and trading activities. The company also narrowed its net loss to $24.2 million during the 12 months ended Dec. 31 from its FY20 loss of $32.7 million.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) climbed 6.6% after the credit card issuer Monday declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share beginning during the three months ending Sept. 30, up 4.5% over its current distribution to investors. It also authorized a $2.8 billion increase to its existing stock buyback program to a new total of $3.1 billion and running through the end of June 2023.

