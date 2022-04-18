Banking
Financial Sector Update for 04/18/2022: BK, SYF, BAC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Monday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.39%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up over 1%.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) was retreating more than 4% after it reported Q1 earnings of $0.86 per diluted share, down from $0.97 a year before. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.86.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) was more than 2% higher after it reported Q1 net earnings of $1.77 per diluted share, up from $1.73 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.54.

Bank of America (BAC) was slightly advancing as it reported Q1 earnings of $0.80 per diluted share, down from $0.86 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.75.

