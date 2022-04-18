Financial Sector Update for 04/18/2022: BAC,FRGE,FRC,SYF,BAC

Financial stocks were hanging on for modest gains late in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.1% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.0% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.8%, giving back a morning advance.

Bitcoin was rising 1.1% to $40,622, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 3.4 basis points to 2.862%.

In company news, Bank of America (BAC) rose 3.2% this afternoon, staying within close distance of its intra-day high, after earlier Monday reporting Q1 net income $0.80 per share, down from $0.86 per share during the first three months of 2021 but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting it to earn $0.75 per share during the three months ended March 31. Revenue grew 2% year-over-year to $23.23 billion, also topping the $23.09 billion Street view.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) climbed 6% after the credit card issuer Monday declared a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share beginning during the three months ending Sept. 30, up 4.5% over its current distribution to investors. It also authorized a $2.8 billion increase to its existing stock buyback program to a new total of $3.1 billion and running through the end of June 2023.

BitNile (NILE) rose over 27% after reporting a 120% increase in FY21 revenue, climbing to $52.4 million compared with $23.9 million during the previous year and including $16.9 million in revenue from lending and trading activities. The company also narrowed its net loss to $24.2 million during the 12 months ended Dec. 31 from its FY20 loss of $32.7 million.

To the downside, Forge Global Holdings (FRGE) was ending 6.5% lower, reversing a 31% gain that followed the private-securities brokerage and marketplace Friday saying First Republic Bank (FRC) founder and executive board chairman Jim Herbert joined its board of directors earlier last week. As a Forge Global director, he also was named to the board's compensation committee.

