News & Insights

Banking
TRV

Financial Sector Update for 04/17/2024: TRV

April 17, 2024 — 01:37 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were mixed in Wednesday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index fractionally lower and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was decreasing 0.4%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.3%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 4.9% to $60,636, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was dropping 7 basis points to 4.59%.

In economic news, mortgage applications rose for the second consecutive week, driven by purchasing activity, even though rates increased across all loan types, the Mortgage Bankers Association said Wednesday. The market composite index gained 3.3% for the week ended April 12 on a seasonally adjusted basis. That's after a 0.1% increase the week before.

In corporate news, Travelers (TRV) shares sank nearly 8% after the insurer reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results amid higher catastrophe losses.

Prologis (PLD) reported increases in core funds from operations and revenue for Q1 on Wednesday while tempering expectations for the full year amid a slowdown in leasing activity. Its shares tumbled 6.5%.

US Bancorp (USB) reported Q1 earnings Wednesday of $0.78 per share, down from $1.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.83. The company's shares fell almost 4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.