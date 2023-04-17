Financial Sector Update for 04/17/2023: STT, APO, MTB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were leaning lower pre-bell Monday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently down 0.09%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was 0.52% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was gaining 0.43%.

State Street (STT) was declining by more than 11% after it reported Q1 earnings of $1.52 per diluted share, down from $1.57 per share a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected EPS of $1.63.

Apollo Global Management (APO) was over 2% higher after saying it is opening a new office in London that will serve as an expanded regional hub for the company's European team, in line with its broader global growth strategy.

M&T Bank (MTB) was advancing by almost 1% after it reported Q1 earnings of $4.01 per diluted share, up from $2.62 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $3.90 per share.

