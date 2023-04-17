Financial Sector Update for 04/17/2023: AXP, HSBC, STT, MTB

Financial stocks were higher in late afternoon trading Monday, with the NYSE Financial Index up 0.4% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was rising 0.7% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was 1.9% higher.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 2.6% to $29,551, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 6.9 basis points to 3.591%.

In economic news, the National Association of Home Builders' monthly housing market index rose slightly to a reading of 45 in April from 44 in March, above expectations for an unchanged reading of 44 in a survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In company news, American Express (AXP) said its net write-off rate for US consumer card member loans was 1.7% as of March 31, up from 1.4% in February. The company's shares were down 0.3%.

HSBC (HSBC) shareholder Ping An plans to demand that the lender increase its dividends to pre-COVID levels and commit to regularly reviewing its structure at its May annual general meeting, supporting resolutions proposed by a group of retail investors in Hong Kong, the Financial Times reported Monday. HSBC shares were down 0.8%.

State Street (STT) shares were dropping over 10% after the company reported lower-than-expected Q1 results.

M&T Bank (MTB) shares rose almost 7% after it posted forecast-beating Q1 results that were also higher year over year.

