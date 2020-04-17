Banking
Financial Sector Update for 04/17/2020: CIFS,CFG,STT

Financial stocks were climbing after US President Donald Trump late Thursday unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen American businesses following the COVID-19 pandemic. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was rising 3.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 4.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 3.6%.

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services (CIFS) was down 1.8% on Friday. The company said it received a warning its common stock was at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq stock market after the combined market value of its publicly held shares dropped under $5 million for more than 30 consecutive business days. The financial technology company has until Oct. 14 to regain compliance with the Nasdaq rule.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) climbed 15% higher after reporting an increase in Q1 net revenue to $1.66 billion from $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year. The consensus estimate compiled by Capital IQ was for $1.62 billion in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

State Street (STT) slipped 2.5%, giving back an earlier advance that followed the custodian bank reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.67 per share, up from $1.24 per share a year earlier. Analysts, on average, had been looking for the company to earn $1.35 per share, excluding one-time items.

