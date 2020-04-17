Financial Sector Update for 04/17/2020: CFG

Financial stocks were rallying pre-market Friday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) gaining 4%. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) climbed over 11%, while Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 10%.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) was over 8% higher even after it reported Q1 underlying earnings per share of $0.09, down from $0.93 per share in the prior-year period and missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

State Street (STT) was climbing over 7% after reporting Q1 adjusted per-share earnings of $1.67, up from $1.24 last year and topping estimates of $1.35 per share as compiled by Capital IQ.

Bank of America (BAC) has agreed to finance three states as the Federal Reserve has yet to provide further details on its planned $500 billion lending program, Bloomberg reported. Bank of America was recently advancing by more than 4%.

