Financial Sector Update for 04/17/2020: ALLY,CIFS,CFG,STT

Financial stocks advanced after US President Donald Trump late Thursday unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen American businesses following the COVID-19 pandemic. At last look, the NYSE Financial Index was rising 4.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was climbing 5.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 3.9%.

Ally Financial (ALLY) was ahead over 13% after the lender late Thursday said it was keeping its quarterly cash dividend steady at $0.19 per common share, payable May 15 to stockholders of record on May 1.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) climbed almost 17% after reporting an increase in Q1 net revenue to $1.66 billion from $1.59 billion during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting $1.62 billion in revenue for the three months ended March 31.

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services (CIFS) rose 2% on Friday. The company said it received a warning its common stock was at risk of being delisted from the Nasdaq stock market after the combined market value of its publicly held shares dropped under $5 million for more than 30 consecutive business days. The financial technology company has until Oct. 14 to regain compliance with the Nasdaq rule.

State Street (STT) edged fractionally higher after the custodian bank reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.67 per share, up from $1.24 per share profit during the same quarter last year. Analysts, on average, had been looking for the company to earn $1.35 per share, excluding one-time items.

