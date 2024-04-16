Financial Sector Update for 04/16/2024: MCBC, WTFC, MS, BK, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Tuesday as the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) was 0.1% higher recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 1% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 0.8% lower.

Macatawa Bank (MCBC) was rallying by over 38% after the company and Wintrust Financial (WTFC) said they struck a merger agreement for Wintrust to buy Macatawa in an all-stock deal. The transaction values Macatawa at about $510.3 million, or $14.85 per share.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) was up more than 2% after it reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Morgan Stanley (MS) rose past 4% after it reported higher Q1 earnings and revenue.

