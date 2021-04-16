Financial Sector Update for 04/16/2021: WIT,BK,STT

Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was ahead 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.2% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.2%.

In company news, Wipro (WIT) climbed 6% after Citigroup upgraded the Indian IT services company to buy from neutral.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) slid 4.4% after reporting Q1 net income of $0.97 per share, down from $1.05 per share while revenue dropped 5% year over year to $3.92 billion.

State Street (STT) fell 6.3% after reporting a $1.37 per share Q1 profit, down from $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, while revenue declined 3.9% year over year to $2.95 billion.

