Financial Sector Update for 04/16/2021: RWT,WIT,BK,STT

Financial stocks added to their modest advance in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was ahead 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 2.4% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 0.4%.

In company news, Redwood Trust (RWT) rose fractionally after the specialty finance company Friday said it locked $4.6 billion of residential loans with 110 discrete sellers during Q1, up from $3.8 billion in housing loans and 90 sellers during the first three months of 2020.

Wipro (WIT) climbed 6% after Citigroup upgraded the Indian IT services company to buy from neutral.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) slid 3.8% after reporting Q1 net income of $0.97 per share, down from $1.05 per share while revenue dropped 5% year over year to $3.92 billion.

State Street (STT) fell 6.5% after reporting a $1.37 per share Q1 profit, down from $1.62 per share during the same quarter last year, while revenue declined 3.9% year over year to $2.95 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.