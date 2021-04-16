Financial Sector Update for 04/16/2021: BK, MS, CFG, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were steady premarket Friday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently up 0.54%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down more than 1%.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK) was more than 1% lower as it reported Q1 earnings of $0.97 per share, compared with $1.05 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP EPS of $0.88.

Morgan Stanley (MS) was marginally higher after it reported Q1 earnings of $2.19 per share, up from $1.01 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $1.71.

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) was slightly declining. The company Friday reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share, up from $0.09 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $0.98. Revenue was flat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.