Financial Sector Update for 04/16/2020: MS, WABC, BK, ^NYK, XLF, ^HGX

Financial stocks were lower midday amid bleak economic news, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping about 2% while shares of financial companies in the S&P 500 were also down more than 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was also down more than 1%.

The number of Americans filing initial claims for unemployment insurance slowed last week. The number of people seeking aid jumped to a record-high 22 million last week.

Morgan Stanley (MS) was down almost 1% after it reported plunging quarterly profit, with Q1 adjusted earnings down to $0.99 per share from $1.33 per share a year ago. Revenue also fell to $9.49 billion from $10.3 billion a year ago.

Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) was down 4.5% after the bank reported Q1 net profit of $0.63 per share, down from $0.73 per share in the prior-year period, while revenue edged up slightly.

BNY Mellon (BK) was gaining almost 4% after it reported a Q1 EPS of $1.05, up from $0.94 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.90 per share.

