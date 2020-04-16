Financial Sector Update for 04/16/2020: MS, ECC, BK, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:
JPM: +0.62%
BAC: +0.32%
WFC: +0.53%
C: +0.35%
USB: +1.26%
Financial majors were gaining in pre-market trading Thursday.
Moving stocks include:
(-) Morgan Stanley (MS), which was down nearly 2% as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.99 per diluted share, down from $1.33 per share a year ago. Revenue also fell to $9.49 billion from $10.3 billion a year ago, according to a company statement.
(-) Eagle Point Credit (ECC) was declining more than 3% after saying it expects its Q1 net asset value per share to be between $6.07 and $6.17, a decline from $10.59 per share at the end of the December quarter.
(+) BNY Mellon (BK) was gaining more than 2% in value as it reported a Q1 EPS of $1.05, up from $0.94 a year ago and beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 among analysts polled by Capital IQ.
