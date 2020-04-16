Banking
MS

Financial Sector Update for 04/16/2020: MS, ECC, BK, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.62%

BAC: +0.32%

WFC: +0.53%

C: +0.35%

USB: +1.26%

Financial majors were gaining in pre-market trading Thursday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Morgan Stanley (MS), which was down nearly 2% as it posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.99 per diluted share, down from $1.33 per share a year ago. Revenue also fell to $9.49 billion from $10.3 billion a year ago, according to a company statement.

(-) Eagle Point Credit (ECC) was declining more than 3% after saying it expects its Q1 net asset value per share to be between $6.07 and $6.17, a decline from $10.59 per share at the end of the December quarter.

(+) BNY Mellon (BK) was gaining more than 2% in value as it reported a Q1 EPS of $1.05, up from $0.94 a year ago and beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 among analysts polled by Capital IQ.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS ECC BK JPM WFC

Latest Banking Videos

#TradeTalks: How Will Banking Transform Following Lessons Learned From the COVID-19 crisis?

How will banking transform following lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis? Publicis Sapient’s Raj Chakraborty joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the core changes.

Apr 6, 2020

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular