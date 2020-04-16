Financial Sector Update for 04/16/2020: AGNC,BK,MS,WABC

Financial stocks were ending lower Thursday amid bleak economic news, with the NYSE Financial Index slipping about 2.0% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF also was down 2.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 0.4%, reversing an earlier decline.

The number of Americans filing initial claims for unemployment insurance slowed last week. The number of people seeking aid jumped to a record-high 22 million last week.

AGNC Investment (AGNC) climbed 2.5% on Thursday after a JMP Securities upgrade of the real estate investment trust to market outperform from market perform previously. The brokerage also set a $13.50 price target for the company's stock.

BNY Mellon (BK) gained 4.5% after it reported a Q1 EPS of $1.05, up from $0.94 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.90 per share.

Morgan Stanley (MS) was edging higher in late Thursday trade after reporting adjusted Q1 earnings of $0.99 per share, down from $1.33 per share a year ago. Revenue also fell to $9.49 billion from $10.3 billion a year ago.

Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) was down almost 2% after the bank reported Q1 net profit of $0.63 per share, down from $0.73 per share in the prior-year period, while revenue edged up slightly.

