Financial Sector Update for 04/15/2024: MTB, GS, SCHW, MPW

Financial stocks fell in late Monday afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index decreasing 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) off 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index retreated 1.6%, and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) declined nearly 2%.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) fell 1.4% to $63,361, and the yield for 10-year US Treasuries jumped 12.5 basis points to 4.62%.

In economic news, US retail sales last month rose more than expected on a sequential basis as spending at gasoline stations and miscellaneous stores rebounded, Census Bureau data showed. Sales increased 0.7% in March following February's upwardly revised 0.9% gain. Analysts were modeling for a 0.4% increase, according to a consensus survey compiled by Bloomberg.

In corporate news, M&T Bank (MTB) lifted its net interest income outlook for the full year in anticipation of the Federal Reserve executing fewer interest rate cuts, while the lender's Q1 results declined from a year earlier. Its shares jumped 4%.

Goldman Sachs' (GS) Q1 results increased from a year earlier, topping market expectations while driven by double-digit gains in investment banking fees. Goldman shares gained 2.8%.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) reported smaller-than-expected declines in Q1 earnings as asset management and bank deposit fee growth and lower expenses helped counter weakness in net interest and trading revenue. Its shares added 1.7%.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) shares jumped more than 19% after the company said late Friday it sold its majority stake in five Utah hospitals to a new joint venture with an investment fund linked to an unnamed asset manager.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.