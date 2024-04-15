News & Insights

Financial Sector Update for 04/15/2024: GS, MTB, SCHW, XLF, FAS, FAZ

April 15, 2024 — 09:14 am EDT

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up 0.9%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 2.5%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 2.5% lower.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was up more than 3% after it reported higher Q1 earnings and revenue.

M&T Bank (MTB) was more than 3% higher after it reported Q1 revenue of $2.26 billion, matching the average forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) was down 1% after it reported lower Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

