Financial Sector Update for 04/15/2024: GS, MTB, SCHW, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were edging higher pre-bell Monday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently up 0.9%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was up 2.5%, and bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 2.5% lower.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was up more than 3% after it reported higher Q1 earnings and revenue.

M&T Bank (MTB) was more than 3% higher after it reported Q1 revenue of $2.26 billion, matching the average forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) was down 1% after it reported lower Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.