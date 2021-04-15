Financial Sector Update for 04/15/2021: ORC,WRI,KIM,CBSH

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.6% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was up 1.5%.

In company news, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) fell more than 11% after the real estate investment trust projected a GAAP net loss of $0.34 per share for its Q1 ended March 31, which includes about $0.60 per share for realized and unrealized net losses on residential mortgage-backed securities and other derivative instruments.

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) declined 1.2% after Thursday reporting a 5.3% year-over-year rise in Q1 revenue to $341.8 million, though that still lagged the Capital IQ consensus expecting $346.1 million for the three months ended March 31.

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) was almost 11% higher after agreeing to merge with Kimco Realty (KIM) through a deal valuing the real estate investment trust at $30.32 per share in cash and stock, or 11% above Weingarten's closing price on Wednesday. Kimco shares were fractionally higher.

