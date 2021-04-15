Financial Sector Update for 04/15/2021: C, BLK, BAC, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were rallying premarket Thursday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was advancing 0.5%.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 1.8% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 1.8%.

Citigroup (C) was 2.9% higher after reporting Q1 earnings of $3.62 per share, up from $1.06 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected GAAP EPS of $2.59.

BlackRock (BLK) was up 1.4% after reporting Q1 adjusted earnings of $7.77 per share, up from $6.60 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $7.68.

Bank of America (BAC) was slightly advancing after posting Q1 earnings of $0.86 per share, up from $0.40 per share a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected GAAP EPS of $0.66.

