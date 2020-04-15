Banking
Financial Sector Update for 04/15/2020: REI, DVN, NBL, XOM, CVX, COP, SLB, OXY

Top Energy Stocks:

XOM: -3.70%

CVX: -4.15%

COP: -5.37%

SLB: -3.93%

OXY: -7.85%

Leading energy stocks were retreating pre-bell Wednesday. West Texas Intermediate crude oil was down $0.49 at $19.62 per barrel at the New York Mercantile Exchange. The global benchmark Brent crude lost $1.42 to $28.18 per barrel and natural gas futures were 1 cent higher at $1.66 per 1 million BTU. Among energy-related ETFs, the United States Oil Fund was down 4.94% while the United States Natural Gas fund was 1.04% higher.

Early movers include:

(+) Ring Energy (REI), which was advancing by more than 10% amid a deal to sell its Delaware Basin asset in Culberson and Reeves Counties, Texas for $31.5 million, with proceeds to be used to reduce its senior credit facility.

(-) Devon Energy (DVN) was more than 6% lower amid an amended deal for the previously announced sale of its Barnett Shale assets in the US to Banpu Kalnin Ventures (BKV), stipulating a higher total consideration of up to $830 million from the initial $770 million purchase price, among other revised terms.

(-) Noble Energy (NBL) was declining by more than 5% after it lowered planned capital expenditures for 2020 by an additional $350 million, a 50% cut at the midpoint of the prior guidance, to a new range of $800 million to $900 million.

