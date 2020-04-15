Banking
PYPL

Financial Sector Update for 04/15/2020: PYPL,WMT,CHCI,UEPS,BAC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -4.94%

BAC -6.48%

WFC -5.92%

C -5.00%

USB -6.68%

Financial stocks extended their Wednesday slide in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 4.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 4.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index also down 5.6%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) PayPal (PYPL) slipped about 1.5% on Wednesday. The company said Walmart's (WMT) Canadian subsidiary has added Paypal as a new payment option on its Walmart.ca (WMT) website after a survey of shoppers showed 30% of its customers were now buying groceries and other essentials online because of the Covid-19 pandemic, representing a 58% increase from just four weeks ago. The move marks the first time PayPal has partnered with a grocery retailer in Canada.

In other sector news:

(+) Comstock Holding Cos (CHCI) soared Wednesday, at one point climbing more than 305% to its best share price since March 2015 at $6.26, after the real estate development and services company reported a FY19 net loss of $0.09 per share, substantially improving on its $1.56 loss during the prior-year period. Revenue rose to $25.3 million from FY18 revenue of $16 million, supported by an 88% year-over-year rise in real estate services revenue and a 46% increase for its asset management unit. Analyst estimates were not available.

(+) Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) was 3% higher in late trade after the electronic payments processor said it has decided against exercising an option to acquire an extra 35% equity stake in Bank Frick & Co from the Kuno Frick Familienstiftung in a bid to maintain liquidity during the Covid-19 pandemic. It also cut salaries of executives and directors at the company.

(-) Bank of America (BAC) declined 6.5% after the bank said Q1 net income was $0.40 per share, down from its $0.70 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for non-GAAP earnings of $0.60 per share and $0.54 per share on a GAAP basis. The bank said it set aside another $3.6 billion for credit losses during the three months ended March 31, boosting its overall reserve against loan defaults to $4.8 billion.

