Financial Sector Update for 04/15/2020: CHCI,UEPS,BAC

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -4.83%

BAC -5.73%

WFC -4.51%

C -2.77%

USB -4.64%

Financial stocks were declining in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 4.3% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 3.5%. The Philadelphia Housing Index fell 4.4%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) Comstock Holding Cos (CHCI) soared Wednesday, at one point climbing more than 305% to its best share price since March 2015 at $6.25, after the real estate development and services company reported a FY19 net loss of $0.09 per share, substantially improving on its $1.56 loss during the prior-year period. Revenue rose to $25.3 million from FY18 revenue of $16 million, supported by by an 88% year-over-year rise in real estate services revenue and a 46% increase for its asset management unit. Analyst estimates were not available.

In other sector news:

(+) Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) was 1.2% higher after the electronic payments processor said it has decided against exercising an option to acquire an extra 35% equity stake in Bank Frick & Co from the Kuno Frick Familienstiftung in a bid to maintain liquidity during the Covid-19 pandemic. It also cut salaries of executives and directors at the company.

(-) Bank of America (BAC) declined 5.7% after the bank said Q1 net income was $0.40 per share, down from its $0.70 per share profit during the same quarter last year and missing the Capital IQ consensus looking for non-GAAP earnings of $0.60 per share and $0.54 per share on a GAAP basis. The bank said it set aside another $3.6 billion for credit losses during the three months ended March 31, boosting its overall reserve against loan defaults to $4.8 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.