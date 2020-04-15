Financial Sector Update for 04/15/2020: C, JPM, BAC, WFC, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: -3.53%

BAC: -4.97%

WFC: -3.98%

C: -3.22%

USB: -2.23%

Financial majors were retreating in pre-market trading Wednesday.

Moving stocks include:

(-) Citigroup (C), which was more than 3% lower after it reported a Q1 EPS of $1.05, down from $1.87 reported a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $1.04.

(-) Bank of America (BAC) was declining by more than 4% as it reported a Q1 EPS of $0.40, down from $0.70 reported a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected EPS of $0.60 non-GAAP and $0.54 per share GAAP.

(-) U.S. Bancorp (USB) was retreating more than 2% after it posted a Q1 EPS of $0.72, down from $1 in the year-ago quarter. The decrease in earnings can be attributed to a $600 million increase in provision for credit losses, which stood at $993 million, due to the economic environment brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said.

