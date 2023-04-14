Banking
UBS

Financial Sector Update for 04/14/2023: UBS, JPM, WFC, C

April 14, 2023 — 01:51 pm EDT

Financial stocks were firm in Friday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index gaining 0.2% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) ahead 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index eased 0.2% and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 1.5%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was declining 0.6% to $30,237, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was rising 2.1% to 3.524%.

In economic news, US retail sales fell more than expected in March, weighed down by a sharp pullback at gasoline stations, as consumers remained cautious in the wake of recent banking turmoil and concerns about a potential recession. Sales declined 1% last month to $691.67 billion following a revised 0.2% fall in February, the Census Bureau said Friday.

In company news, UBS (UBS) former Chief Financial Officer Tom Naratil has held discussions with the Swiss lender about a possible return to the bank, Bloomberg reported. UBS shares were rising 0.7%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) added almost 7% after reporting upbeat Q1 results.

Citigroup (C) was rising 4.6% after it posted higher Q1 results that exceeded analysts' estimates as the benefit of higher interest rates more than offset revenue declines in investment banking and equity markets.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was down 0.3% after it reported better-than-expected Q1 results, as it benefited from higher interest rates and loan balances.

