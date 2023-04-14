Banking
Financial Sector Update for 04/14/2023: JPM, WFC, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

April 14, 2023 — 09:25 am EDT

Financial stocks were rallying premarket Friday, with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) rising past 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was over 3% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 3%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was up more than 5% in value after posting Q1 earnings of $4.10 per diluted share, compared with $2.63 a year earlier. Net revenue for the quarter rose to $38.35 billion from $30.72 billion a year ago.

Wells Fargo (WFC) rose more than 1% after it reported Q1 earnings of $1.23 per diluted share, up from $0.91 a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 was $20.73 billion, compared with $17.73 billion a year earlier.

Citigroup (C) was over 1% higher after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.86 per diluted share, down from $2.02 a year earlier but higher than the $1.69 estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31, expressed as the sum of net interest income and total noninterest income, rose to $21.45 billion from $19.19 billion a year earlier.

