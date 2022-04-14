Banking
Financial Sector Update for 04/14/2022: WFC, MS, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Thursday with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently slipping by 0.34%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.39% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 0.75%.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was over 4% lower as it reported Q1 earnings of $0.88 per diluted share, down from $1.02 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated $0.81.

Morgan Stanley (MS) was advancing by more than 1% as it reported Q1 diluted earnings of $2.06 per share, compared with $2.22 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.72.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) was climbing near 2% as it reported Q1 earnings of $10.76 per diluted share, down from $18.60 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $9.20.

