Financial Sector Update for 04/14/2022: USB, LOAN, STT

Financial stocks were drifting lower in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) was off 1.1%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was dropping 1.1% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping less than 0.1%.

Bitcoin was declining 3.2% to $39,888, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 12.5 basis points to 2.812%.

In company news, US Bancorp (USB) climbed 3.9% after the financial-services conglomerate reported Q1 net income of $0.99 per share, down compared with its $1.45 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue rose 2.4% year-over-year to $5.6 billion, compared with the $5.55 billion Street view.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) rose 1.8% after the real estate finance company reported Q1 net income of $1.43 million, up from $1.11 million during the same quarter last year and beating the single-analyst estimate by around $50,000, while revenue increased 22.3% year-over-year to $2.12 million.

State Street (STT) has turned 5.7% lower this afternoon, giving back a 2.3% gain earlier Thursday that followed it reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.59 per share, improving on a $1.47 per share adjusted profit during the March quarter in 2021 and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting the assets manager and custodial bank to earn $1.48 per share, excluding one-time items. Revenue rose to $3.08 billion compared with the $3.03 billion analyst mean.

