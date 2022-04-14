Financial Sector Update for 04/14/2022: C,USB,LOAN,STT

Financial stocks continued to drift lower during afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index sliding 0.4% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) off 0.9%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was dropping 1.2%, and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was slipping 0.4%.

Bitcoin was declining 3.7% to $39,768, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was climbing 14.1 basis points to 2.828%.

In company news, Citigroup (C) climbed 1.8% after Thursday reporting Q1 net income of $2.02 per share, down from its $3.62 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting the bank to earn $1.46 per share. Revenue slipped 2.4% year-over-year to $19.19 billion but also exceeded the $18.12 billion Street view.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (LOAN) rose 2.7% after the real estate finance company reported Q1 net income of $1.43 million, up from $1.11 million during the same quarter last year and beating the single-analyst estimate by around $50,000, while revenue increased 22.3% year-over-year to $2.12 million.

US Bancorp (USB) climbed 4.1% after the financial-services conglomerate reported Q1 net income of $0.99 per share, down compared with its $1.45 per share profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.05 per share. Revenue rose 2.4% year-over-year to $5.6 billion, compared with the $5.55 billion Street view.

State Street (STT) turned 8.4% lower this afternoon, giving back a 2.3% gain earlier Thursday that followed it reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.59 per share, improving on a $1.47 per share adjusted profit during the March quarter in 2021 and topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting the assets manager and custodial bank to earn $1.48 per share, excluding one-time items. Revenue rose to $3.08 billion compared with the $3.03 billion analyst mean.

