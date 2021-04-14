Financial Sector Update for 04/14/2021: JPM, WFC, GS, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Banking
Financial stocks were slipping pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was down 0.11% in recent trading. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.17% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were down 0.31%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was slightly declining even as it reported Q1 earnings of $4.50 per share, up from $0.78 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected GAAP EPS of $3.12.

Wells Fargo (WFC) was marginally higher as it reported Q1 earnings of $1.05 per share, up from $0.01 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected GAAP EPS of $0.72.

Goldman Sachs (GS) was up more than 1% after it reported Q1 earnings of $18.60 per share, compared with $3.11 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP EPS of $9.97.

