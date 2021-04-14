Financial Sector Update for 04/14/2021: GS,HALL,WETF

Banking
Financial stocks were advancing in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was ahead 1.0%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was climbing 0.7% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was down 0.2%.

In company news, Goldman Sachs (GS) climbed 4.2% after reporting Q1 earnings and revenue blowing past Wall Street to record highs, carried by surging asset management and investment banking activity during the first three months of 2021.

Hallmark Financial (HALL) rose 3% after the property and casualty insurance Wednesday disclosed plans 6.5% after the company said it plans to pursue the initial public offering for its specialty commercial business.

WisdomTree Investments (WETF) was 2.2% higher after Wednesday saying it has listed a physically-backed Bitcoin exchange-traded product on Germany's Borse Xetra securities exchange.

