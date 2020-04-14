Banking
WFC

Financial Sector Update for 04/14/2020: WFC,JPM,CMA

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -3.22%

BAC -1.69%

WFC -4.23%

C -4.36%

USB -2.47%

Financial stocks were broadly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Wells Fargo (WFC) dropped 4% after Tuesday reporting a steep drop in its Q1 earnings as the bank braced itself against for the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by setting aside $3.1 billion for credit losses. Net income for the three months ended March 31 was $0.01 per share, down from $1.20 during the same quarter last year. Revenue fell to $17.7 billion from $21.6 billion during the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected revenue of $19.3 billion.

In other sector news:

(-) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has turned 3.2% lower, giving back a nearly 4% advance earlier Tuesday that followed the financial giant reporting Q1 net income of $0.78 per share, down from $2.65 per share during the same quarter last year. Revenue was $29.07 billion, down from $29.85 billion during the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected a $2.20 per-share profit and $29.45 billion in revenue.

(-) Comerica (CMA) fell about 7% after Compass Point Tuesday began analyst coverage of the bank holding company with a neutral investment rating and a $33 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

WFC JPM CMA

Latest Banking Videos

#TradeTalks: How Will Banking Transform Following Lessons Learned From the COVID-19 crisis?

How will banking transform following lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis? Publicis Sapient’s Raj Chakraborty joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the core changes.

Apr 6, 2020

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular