Financial Sector Update for 04/14/2020: WFC,JPM,CMA

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -3.22%

BAC -1.69%

WFC -4.23%

C -4.36%

USB -2.47%

Financial stocks were broadly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.8% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 2%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Wells Fargo (WFC) dropped 4% after Tuesday reporting a steep drop in its Q1 earnings as the bank braced itself against for the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by setting aside $3.1 billion for credit losses. Net income for the three months ended March 31 was $0.01 per share, down from $1.20 during the same quarter last year. Revenue fell to $17.7 billion from $21.6 billion during the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected revenue of $19.3 billion.

In other sector news:

(-) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has turned 3.2% lower, giving back a nearly 4% advance earlier Tuesday that followed the financial giant reporting Q1 net income of $0.78 per share, down from $2.65 per share during the same quarter last year. Revenue was $29.07 billion, down from $29.85 billion during the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected a $2.20 per-share profit and $29.45 billion in revenue.

(-) Comerica (CMA) fell about 7% after Compass Point Tuesday began analyst coverage of the bank holding company with a neutral investment rating and a $33 price target.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.