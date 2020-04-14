Financial Sector Update for 04/14/2020: ONDK,WFC,JPM,CMA

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -2.31%

BAC -1.67%

WFC -4.36%

C -4.42%

USB -2.98%

Financial stocks still were broadly mixed in late-afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 0.2%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was ahead 2.5%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(+) On Deck Capital (ONDK) jumped out to a more than 18% gain on Tuesday after the specialty lender said will process loan applications from small business owners seeking to secure funding through the Paycheck Protection Program created for the federal Small Business Administration to assist businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. On Deck will process and service loans for Celtic Bank, a Utah-Chartered Industrial bank, and it also has applied to become a direct SBA lender.

In other sector news:

(-) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has turned 2.3% lower, giving back a nearly 4% advance earlier Tuesday that followed the financial giant reporting Q1 net income of $0.78 per share, down from $2.65 per share during the same quarter last year. Revenue was $29.07 billion, down from $29.85 billion during the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected a $2.20 per-share profit and $29.45 billion in revenue.

(-) Wells Fargo (WFC) dropped 4.1% after Tuesday reporting a steep drop in its Q1 earnings as the bank braced itself against for the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic by setting aside $3.1 billion for credit losses. Net income for the three months ended March 31 was $0.01 per share, down from $1.20 during the same quarter last year. Revenue fell to $17.7 billion from $21.6 billion during the year-ago period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected revenue of $19.3 billion.

(-) Comerica (CMA) fell 5.6% after Compass Point Tuesday began analyst coverage of the bank holding company with a neutral investment rating and a $33 price target.

