Banking
ONDK

Financial Sector Update for 04/14/2020: ONDK, FRC, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +1.08%

BAC: +2.26%

WFC: +2.39%

C: +2.85%

USB: +1.63%

Top financial stocks were climbing pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) On Deck Capital (ONDK), which was advancing by more than 9% after saying it will process applications from small business owners who wish to secure funding support under the Small Business Administration's (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program, which provides low-interest loans to small businesses affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) First Republic (FRC) was gaining more than 2% even after it reported Q1 earnings of $1.20 per diluted share, down from $1.26 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had forecast $1.04.

(+) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was up more than 1% even as it posted a Q1 EPS of $0.78, down from $2.65 a year earlier. The bank said its results were impacted by the spread of COVID-19 as a reserve build led to a $1.66-per-share decrease in earnings, credit adjustments related to funding spread widening on derivatives of about $0.23 a share and firmwide bridge book markdowns contributing a $0.22 decrease in EPS.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ONDK FRC JPM WFC BAC

Latest Banking Videos

#TradeTalks: How Will Banking Transform Following Lessons Learned From the COVID-19 crisis?

How will banking transform following lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis? Publicis Sapient’s Raj Chakraborty joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the core changes.

Apr 6, 2020

MTNewswires

Learn More

More from MTNewswires


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular