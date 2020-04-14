Financial Sector Update for 04/14/2020: ONDK, FRC, JPM, WFC, BAC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +1.08%

BAC: +2.26%

WFC: +2.39%

C: +2.85%

USB: +1.63%

Top financial stocks were climbing pre-market Tuesday.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) On Deck Capital (ONDK), which was advancing by more than 9% after saying it will process applications from small business owners who wish to secure funding support under the Small Business Administration's (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program, which provides low-interest loans to small businesses affected by the current COVID-19 pandemic.

(+) First Republic (FRC) was gaining more than 2% even after it reported Q1 earnings of $1.20 per diluted share, down from $1.26 a year ago. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had forecast $1.04.

(+) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was up more than 1% even as it posted a Q1 EPS of $0.78, down from $2.65 a year earlier. The bank said its results were impacted by the spread of COVID-19 as a reserve build led to a $1.66-per-share decrease in earnings, credit adjustments related to funding spread widening on derivatives of about $0.23 a share and firmwide bridge book markdowns contributing a $0.22 decrease in EPS.

