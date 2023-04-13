Financial Sector Update for 04/13/2023: SAL, NBTB, JPM, AFRM, PGR

Financial stocks were higher in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.9% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.4% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.2%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 1.8% to $30,441, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was up 3.1 basis points to 3.452%.

In economic news, initial US jobless claims were up by 11,000 to 239,000 in the latest survey week, while continuing claims narrowed slightly, though they remained at a two-year high.

Separately, thanks to a steep drop in energy prices, the producer price index contracted by 0.5% in March, driving down the year-over-year PPI to 2.7% from 4.6%, previously. Excluding food and fuel prices, the PPI was down 0.1%.

In company news, Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) shareholders voted in favor of the proposed merger of Salisbury with NBT Bancorp (NBTB). Salisbury shares were up 3.4% and NBT Bancorp was up 1.7%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has reduced the number of clients of its base-metals business and cut bonuses of bankers as the division remains under review after the nickel crisis last year, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the situation. JPMorgan shares were little changed.

Affirm (AFRM) rose 3.4%. The company said its Adaptive Checkout pay-over-time option is now available to eligible users of financial services company Stripe in Canada.

Progressive (PGR) reported a net loss of $0.26 per share in March, compared with a profit of $0.38 a year earlier. The shares slumped 6.7%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.