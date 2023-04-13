Financial Sector Update for 04/13/2023: JPM, AFRM, PGR

Financial stocks were higher in Thursday afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.5% and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) up 0.6%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 0.2% while the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) was down 0.4%.

Bitcoin (BTD-USD) was increasing 1.7% to $30,408, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was little changed at 3.419%.

In economic news, initial US jobless claims were up by 11,000 to 239,000 in the latest survey week, while continuing claims narrowed slightly, though they remained at a two-year high.

In company news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has reduced the number of clients of its base-metals business and cut bonuses of bankers as the division remains under review after the nickel crisis last year, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the situation. JPMorgan shares were little changed.

Affirm (AFRM) was rising 4.6% after saying its Adaptive Checkout pay-over-time option is now available to eligible users of financial services company Stripe in Canada.

Progressive (PGR) reported a net loss of $0.26 per share in March, reversing from an EPS of $0.38 a year ago. Progressive shares were down over 6%.

