Financial Sector Update for 04/13/2023: IVZ, RC, AB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were gaining premarket Thursday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently advancing by 0.3%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was nearly 1.0% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down nearly 1.0%.

Invesco (IVZ) was climbing past 1% after saying its preliminary assets under management increased 1.7% to $1.483 trillion for the month of March from the prior month.

Ready Capital (RC) was advancing 0.2% after saying it exceeded $10 billion in bridge originations, consisting of more than 500 loans, from the launch of its bridge program in 2015 to Q1 this year.

AllianceBernstein L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) said preliminary assets under management increased to $676 billion in March from $665 billion in February. AllianceBernstein Holding was declining 0.6% in recent premarket activity.

