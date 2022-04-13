Financial Sector Update for 04/13/2022: JPM,PYPL,WMT,HONE

Financial stocks were narrowly mixed in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index rising 0.2% and the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF) slipping 0.2%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index was climbing 1.9% and the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF (XLRE) was 0.3%.

Bitcoin was increasing 2.2% to $41,062, while the yield for 10-year US Treasuries was falling 5.5 basis points to 2.672%.

In company news, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) fell 3.3% after reporting a steep drop in Q1 net income from year-ago levels, sinking to $2.63 per share compared with a $4.50 per share profit during the March quarter last year and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.09 per share. The Q1 results included $0.36 per share in charges for expected loan losses as well as markdowns and widening spreads from Russia-associated counterparties, it said.

PayPal (PYPL) fell 3.6% after Walmart (WMT) late Tuesday said it was hiring Paypal chief financial officer John Rainey away from the payments processor, with Rainey officially becoming CFO at the retail giant on June 6, succeeding Brett Biggs.

HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) rose 2.1% after the bank holding company late Tuesday authorized the repurchase of up to 2.53 million of its common shares, equal to roughly 5% of its outstanding stock, after completing its previous stock buyback program on March 25.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.