Banking
JPM

Financial Sector Update for 04/13/2022: JPM, BLK, ITUB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently slipping by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were nearly 3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 3%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was declining by nearly 4% after it reported Q1 net earnings of $2.63 per diluted share, down from $4.50 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP EPS of $2.72.

BlackRock (BLK) was marginally higher as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $9.52 per diluted share, up from $8.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $8.76.

Itau Unibanco (ITUB) has entered into an agreement with Brazilian software company TOTVS to provide financial services to small and medium-sized companies, TOTVS said. Itau Unibanco was recently up nearly 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JPM BLK ITUB XLF FAS

Latest Personal Finance Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular