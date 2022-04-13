Financial Sector Update for 04/13/2022: JPM, BLK, ITUB, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining pre-bell Wednesday as the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) was recently slipping by more than 1%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were nearly 3% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up more than 3%.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) was declining by nearly 4% after it reported Q1 net earnings of $2.63 per diluted share, down from $4.50 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected GAAP EPS of $2.72.

BlackRock (BLK) was marginally higher as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $9.52 per diluted share, up from $8.04 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ called for $8.76.

Itau Unibanco (ITUB) has entered into an agreement with Brazilian software company TOTVS to provide financial services to small and medium-sized companies, TOTVS said. Itau Unibanco was recently up nearly 1%.

