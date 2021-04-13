Banking
Financial Sector Update for 04/13/2021: CG, CS, IVZ, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were trading lower premarket Tuesday, with the Select Financial Sector SPDR (XLF) recently declining by 0.42%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X shares (FAS) were 0.91% lower and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X shares (FAZ) were up 1.12%.

Counter Brands said Tuesday that the Carlyle Group (CG) has acquired a majority stake in Beautycounter, valuing the clean beauty company at $1 billion. Carlyle Group was slightly advancing in recent trading.

Credit Suisse (CS) was marginally lower after saying it has made progress on the winding-down of its four Supply Chain Finance Funds linked to Greensill Capital, allowing it to make another second cash payout to investors amounting to $1.7 billion.

Invesco (IVZ) was slightly lower after it reported preliminary assets under management of $1.40 billion in March, up from $1.39 billion in February.

