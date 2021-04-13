Financial Sector Update for 04/13/2021: CDLX,NCBS,MFNC,RILY,MIK

Financial stocks pared a portion of their earlier retreat this afternoon, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 0.4% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was off 0.8%.

The Philadelphia Housing Index also was falling 0.8% although the SPDR Real Estate Select Sector ETF was rising 0.5%.

In company news, Cardlytics (CDLX) declined 6.6% after saying it was acquiring customer data company Bridg for $350 million in cash as part of efforts to expand its marketing platform for financial institutions.

Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS) dropped 8.4% after announcing plans to acquire Mackinac Financial (MFNC) for around $248 million in cash and stock. Mackinac shares surged almost 67% to its best price since August 2004 at $21.35 a share.

Among gainers, B Riley Financial (RILY) climbed 14.5% after S&P Dow Jones Indices added the financial services firm to the S&P SmallCap 600 index, replacing The Michaels Cos (MIK), effective with the start of Thursday's regular session.

