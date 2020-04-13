Financial Sector Update for 04/13/2020: MFA, PRU, KKR, JPM, BAC, WFC, C, USB

Top Financial Stocks:

JPM: +0.1%

BAC: -0.04%

WFC: +0.6%

C: +0.6%

USB: -0.3%

Financial giants were mixed in Monday's pre-bell trading.

Stocks moving on news include:

(+) MFA Financial (MFA), which was up more than 5% amid a forbearance agreement with counterparties holding a significant majority of its outstanding repurchase obligations.

In other sector news:

(-) Prudential Financial (PRU) was marginally lower amid a deal to sell its Korean life insurance business to the KB Financial Group for KRW2.3 trillion ($1.9 billion) in cash.

(=) KKR's (KKR) Envision Healthcare unit has tapped investment bank Houlihan Lokey to explore options for restructuring its $7.5 billion debt, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. KKR was unchanged in recent trading.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.