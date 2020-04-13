Financial Sector Update for 04/13/2020: LAMR,BX,ALNY,KKR,MFA

Top Financial Stocks

JPM -4.71%

BAC -3.58%

WFC -4.26%

C -0.95%

USB -2.97%

Financial stocks extended their Monday declines in afternoon trading, with the NYSE Financial Index dropping 3.5% while the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF was falling 3.4%. The Philadelphia Housing Index was sinking 5.9%.

Among financial stocks moving on news:

(-) Lamar Advertising (LAMR) fell 6.6% after MKM Partners Monday lowered its price target for the real estate investment trust by $39 to $53 a share and JPMorgan trimmed its price target for Lamar shares by $18 to $54 each. The brokerages also reiterated their respective neutral ratings for the company's stock.

In other sector news:

(-) Blackstone Group (BX) dropped 3% after the alternative assets manager Monday agreed to provide up to $2 billion in funding to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) to support development of RNA-interference medicines. The deal includes $1 billion in committed payments in addition to a $750 million loan in exchange for 50% of Alnylam's commercial milestone and royalties payments for its inclisiran drug candidate. Blackstone also will buy $100 million of Alnylam stock and providing $150 million to develop the company's vutrisiran and ALN-AGT cardiometabolic programs.

(-) KKR (KKR) slipped just over 5% after the private-equity firm's Envision Healthcare unit reportedly hired investment bank Houlihan Lokey to explore options to restructure its $7.5 billion debt, according to Reuters, citing people familiar with the matter.

(-) MFA Financial (MFA) tumbled 5.5% after the real estate investment trust late Friday said the counterparties holding a significant majority of its outstanding repurchase obligations have agreed to keep from exercising any of their rights, including selling collateral to enforce margin calls in exchange for a security interest in its unencumbered assets. The agreement also allows the company, under certain conditions, to extend the forbearance for up to 75 more days.

