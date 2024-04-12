Financial Sector Update for 04/12/2024: APLD, STT, C, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were declining premarket Friday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) 1% lower recently.

The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was down 3% and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was 3.1% higher.

Applied Digital (APLD) shares were over 1% higher after the company reported its fiscal Q3 financial results.

State Street (STT) shares were up 1.9% after the company reported higher Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Citigroup (C) shares were 0.6% higher after the company reported Q1 earnings per share and revenue that topped consensus from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

