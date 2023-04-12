Banking
TIGR

Financial Sector Update for 04/12/2023: TIGR, SAR, JXN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

April 12, 2023 — 09:18 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently climbing by 0.53%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 1%.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was gaining more than 1% after it introduced TigerGPT, a text-generating AI chatbot which the company said is "the industry's first AI investment assistant."

Saratoga Investment (SAR) was up more than 1% after it priced a public offering of $50 million of its 8.50% unsecured notes due April 15, 2028.

Jackson Financial (JXN) said it has hired Michael Hicks as its chief information officer as of April 17. Jackson Financial was over 1% higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TIGR
SAR
JXN
XLF
FAS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.