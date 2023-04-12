Financial Sector Update for 04/12/2023: TIGR, SAR, JXN, XLF, FAS, FAZ

Financial stocks were advancing pre-bell Wednesday with the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) recently climbing by 0.53%. The Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) was more than 1% higher and its bearish counterpart Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (FAZ) was down more than 1%.

UP Fintech Holding (TIGR) was gaining more than 1% after it introduced TigerGPT, a text-generating AI chatbot which the company said is "the industry's first AI investment assistant."

Saratoga Investment (SAR) was up more than 1% after it priced a public offering of $50 million of its 8.50% unsecured notes due April 15, 2028.

Jackson Financial (JXN) said it has hired Michael Hicks as its chief information officer as of April 17. Jackson Financial was over 1% higher recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.